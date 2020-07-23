Liverpool fans continue to celebrate PL trophy lift

Fans from around the world tuned in to witness the historic moment and it was no different in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Liverpool fans are still reveling in the scenes from Anfield on Wednesday night where Jordan Henderson became the first Reds captain to lift the Premier League trophy.

Liverpool beat Chelsea 5-3 as a precursor to the ceremony itself.

Chairman of the Liverpool Gauteng supporters club, Ian Parker, was among those fans.

“Its been a long time coming. We’ve been close but no cigar for a while, so it was great to see it last night (Wednesday) and to be a part of it on the fan wall was also really cool.

"Liverpool are the leading club in the United Kingdom in terms of fan base, we have the most supporters clubs in the world, with the most supporters so it just shows what a global family we are,” Parker said.

Parker’s association to Liverpool goes back to when he was playing under 5 football for Kempton Park, with the club displaying similar colours to that of the Liverpool kit at the time.

“That’s basically where it started from and it's just grown from there,” he said.

In terms of the squad and the backroom staff at the club, Parker believes that Jurgen Klopp has made all the difference.

“I’ve had the opportunity to meet Jurgen and he just exudes this presence about him that you wouldn’t get from normal people. I made a call a while ago that he is going to be as big as [Bill] Shankly and I think he is still going to prove that,” he said.

The lifting of the Premier League trophy caps of an amazing 12 months for Liverpool in which they won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

So where does this current crop of players rank among the all time great teams to wear the famous red shirt?

“The football played today is different to the football that was played 30 years ago. In those days a tackle could put in the third row of the stands, nowadays there’s no tackles like that, but if you look at the modern football era, this is a team that can go down in greatness,” Parker said.