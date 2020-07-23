Irvin Khoza's wife, Matina Elsie Khoza (69), has died

Matina Elsie Khoza died on Thursday morning after being in and out of hospital in the last few years, battling ill health.

JOHANNESBURG - The wife of Premier Soccer League chairperson, Dr Irvin Khoza, has died.

In a statement on Thursday, the Khoza family confirmed Matina Elsie Khoza's death. She was 69. She died on Thursday morning after being in and out of hospital over the last few years, battling ill health.

She is the second Khoza wife to pass away this year, following Yvonne Mantwa Kgotleng-Khoza's death in January.

Affectionately referred to as Mme Matina, she was mother to Sonono, the late Zodwa, Nkosana and Mpumi Khoza, and leaves behind 10 grandchildren.

The Khoza family has pleaded with the public to help them observe restrictions imposed on the nation by the COVID-19 pandemic, which means there will be no visitations or prayer services held at the family home.