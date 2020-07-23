IFP wants KZN Premier to act against Soc Dev MEC over irregular expenditure

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala revealed this week that the provincial Department of Social Development had spent R22 million procuring blankets, but there were questions because a needs analysis was not conducted.

DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) on Wednesday said that it was concerned that KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala was not taking any action against Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza after her department accrued R15 million in irregular expenditure during the lockdown.

Zikalala revealed this week that the department had spent R22 million procuring blankets, but there were questions because a needs analysis was not conducted.

The premier said implicated officials would be dealt with, but IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa said that the funds could not have been spent without the knowledge of the MEC.

Only 4,982 of the 48,000 blankets procured were distributed while the rest were in storage.

An investigation by the provincial Treasury found that senior officials flouted the Public Finance Management Act and recommended that disciplinary action be taken against them.

Hlabisa said that Khoza should also be held accountable.

“If the premier of KwaZulu-Natal does not hand over the forensic report to the police within seven calendar days, the IFP will officially open a criminal case against the officials and/or service providers involved in this saga so that the justice system of the country can deal with the culprits,” Hlabisa said in a statement on Wednesday.

However, Zikalala said that he would not act against the MEC because the report had not recommended any action against her.

Hlabisa said that disciplinary matters involving government officials in the province “only end up being a slap on the wrist for the wrongdoers”.

“Some of them even decide to cleverly jump ship before matters of discipline are concluded, but then you again see them resurfacing elsewhere in government circles in a matter of weeks. The time for leniency for people who illegally help themselves to the coffers of the province is over. We want all the culprits to face the full force of justice in a real court of law,” he said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.