Health budget adjusted to R58.4bn, with R5.5bn for COVID-19 response

Tabling the adjusted national health budget, Minister Zweli Mkhize said the budget would also have to fund massive infrastructure projects as well as programmes like the NHI.

CAPE TOWN – Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has tabled an adjusted health budget of R58.4 billion with a big chunk going towards COVID-19.

The budget increased by just over 5%, which includes a reprioritised R5 billion for the fight against COVID-19.

Mkhize tabled his department’s adjustment budget and policy statement on Thursday.

The Health Minister said his department had to reprioritise and consider the impact of COVID-19 in its adjustment budget.

He said the budget would also have to fund massive infrastructure projects as well as programmes like the National Health Insurance.

“It gives me pleasure to table the new baseline budget of 2020/21 based on adjustments at R58.4 billion, with a total allocation of R5.5 billion earmarked for COVID-19.”

Mkhize also noted how the easing of restrictions had seen a huge spike in numbers.

“The reopening of the economy, which led to the movement of the people in the country, has contributed to the rising numbers. However, I am mindful that our government had to grapple with saving people’s lives and their livelihoods.”

Tabled the Health adjusted budget vote in parliament, this afternoon. #HealthAdjustedBudgetVote pic.twitter.com/87BWflwQOc — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 23, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.