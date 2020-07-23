Gauteng SMMEs, township economy to get R250mn boost

The total provincial budget has gone up from the R142 billion presented in March, to R146 billion.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng government has allocated R250 million to support small and medium enterprises and township economies through the impact of COVID-19.

Finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko on Thursday presented the supplementary 2020 budget in response to the pandemic.



MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko said Gauteng contributed 34% of the country’s GDP and its economy was expected to contract by 6%.

She said the economic response must take into account the inequality laid bare by the pandemic.

“We have allocated an amount of R250 million to support small, medium- and micro- enterprises (SMMEs) through partnerships with the private sector to raise money required to expand procurement and business development support; supporting township economic development through regulatory reform and programmes."

Young South Africans, artists and sports professionals will also benefit.

“R28.3 million is towards the Department of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation’s relief fund, and R14 million is for the contribution to operational costs for the Tshwane automotive special economic zone.”

R47.5 million has been allocated for enforcement and personal protective equipment for officers and wards will get R20 million for their civic education programmes.

