Gauteng govt allocates R5.9bn to health department for COVID-19 response

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng government has allocated R5.9 billion to health in its supplementary budget to maximise the COVID-19 response.

The infrastructure budget has gone up by 5.3% to build new facilities and refurbish existing ones.

MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko presented the budget vote on Thursday afternoon.

The MEC said like everywhere else, COVID-19 had laid bare the inequality in Gauteng and she had redirected R7.9 billion from departments and increased the total provincial budget by R4 billion, to R146 billion.

“A total R5.9 billion is allocated to the health response and will be used to do the following: the first one will be to provide health infrastructure, including the refurbishment of facilities. The second will be to procure the necessary medical equipment. The third will be to ensure the provision of personal protective equipment, oxygen and tests kits, and the fourth will be the hiring and remuneration of frontline health personnel.”

Education gets R6.3 billion to meet stringent conditions to reopen schools, social development gets R88.9 million for PPE, food, and shelter for the homeless and the infrastructure budget has gone up from R11.6 billion to R12.2 billion.

“The increase is driven by the COVID-19 infrastructure requirements in health, where the budget for infrastructure has more than doubled from R2 billion to R4.2 billion for additional health facilities and to refurbish existing ones.”

