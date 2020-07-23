Economists welcome R5bn AfDB loan but say it's a small portion of what SA needs

The African Development Bank (AfDB) said that the loan was to protect lives and promote access to essential medical equipment, to protect livelihoods by preserving jobs, and to support companies in the formal and informal economy.

JOHANNESBURG - Economists have welcomed the African Development Bank's R5 billion loan to help South Africa fight COVID-19 but they've warned that it makes up only a small portion of what was needed.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is expected to deliver his adjusted budget in Parliament on Thursday afternoon, which could paint a bleak picture of the dire health situation the country finds itself in during the pandemic.

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) will also make an announcement later on today on whether the interest rate will be cut even further.

The country was deep in a financial crisis even before COVID-19 arrived here on home soil but the pandemic has resulted in even more job cuts and businesses collapsing.

Chief economist at Econometrix, Azar Jammine, said that this would help the country but more funding was still needed.

"Five billion rand is welcome but it is a very small portion of the R300bn to R400bn gap that we need to plug in terms of borrowing to make up for the shortfall in tax revenue that has arisen as a result of this shocking and dramatic decline in economic growth."

Meanwhile, Bonang Mohale, chairperson of the Bidvest Group, said that government had to address the structural problems with the economy.

"The economy was underperforming, living standards were declining long before COVID-19. There are also the issues of state-owned enterprises unraveling, increasing corruption, a deteriorating government fiscal position, over-regulation..."

