CT police hunt two gunmen after fatal shooting at Delft taxi rank

Police said that two unidentified suspects approached the Eindhoven taxi rank and opened fire, killing one man.

CAPE TOWN - Police are hot on the heels of at least two gunmen responsible for a taxi-related shooting in Delft.

A man was shot and killed at the Eindhoven taxi rank early on Thursday morning.

This is the latest in a spate of killings in Cape Town in recent weeks as rival taxi groups fight.

Taxi-related conflict and route invasions have plagued Delft for the past five years.

The root of the conflict dates back to 2006 when members of the Nyanga-based Seawater taxi association were issued operating licences for the Delft South/Cape Town route.

In May this year, Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela gazetted plans to declare Delft a high-risk area and announced the possibility of shutting down taxi ranks in the community as residents and commuters' lives were at risk.

Other taxi violence hotspots include the communities of Paarl, Bloekombos, Ceres, Masiphumelele, Philippi and Nyanga.

Since January, Madikizela's department has recorded more than 40 taxi-related murders and 20 cases of attempted murder in the province.

