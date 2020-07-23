COVID-19 vaccine trial at Groote Schuur to be rolled out next week

Wits University's Doctor Clare Cutland, Scientific Coordinator for the African Leadership in Vaccinology Expertise Consortium, says over 400 participants have been enrolled in the study so far.

CAPE TOWN – South Africa's COVID-19 vaccine trial will be rolled out in the Western Cape by next week.

Over 700 volunteers have so far been screened to participate in the randomized vaccine efficacy study.

The University of the Witwatersrand, in collaboration with Oxford University, last month started the trial aiming to find a vaccine that will prevent infection by the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

A vaccination trial site associated with Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town has received its ethical approval and is set to begin screening of potential candidates for the trial.

The site associated with Tygerberg Hospital is also ready to start once ethical approval has been obtained.

The sites that are actively enrolling participants are at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, in Soweto, another site is in Hillbrow in Johannesburg and one in Soshanguve north of Pretoria.

“The enrolment of volunteers for the trial in South Africa has been going very well. The first vaccines were given on 24 June at three trial sites actively recruiting in the Gauteng.”

Initial results from a similar vaccine trial in the UK this week found it prompted an immune response and is safe.

