CoCT condemns attacks on firefighting crews

CAPE TOWN - City firefighting crews have been targeted three times in the space of 48 hours this week.

After a stoning incident in Khayelitsha on Tuesday, a petrol bomb was hurled at a fire truck in Mfuleni just hours later.

Firefighters were responding to a call when they came under attack at the Bosasa Temporary Relocation Area in Blue Downs.

The following day, another fire vehicle was targeted in Mfuleni while being escorted by police.

The Cape has been rocked by violent service delivery demonstrations over the past few days.

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith: "The city condemns these cowardly attacks on our staff. The Fire and Rescue Service is there to assist the communities and the ongoing attacks o staff could seriously impact on service delivery to our most vulnerable communities as crews will not be entering flashpoint areas without a police escort, which will slow down response time to fires and other emergencies."

