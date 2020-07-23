Land invasions in Cape Town appear to be orchestrated, according to Lindiwe Sisulu, the Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation.

Invasions in Dunoon, Mfuleni, Strand, Khayelitsha and Kraaifontein happened simultaneously.

In normal times there is a legal process to follow to evict land invaders, but under Covid-19 regulations evictions are completely prohibited.

People are invading land reserved for government projects that aims to provide housing to qualifying beneficiaries who have been on a waiting list for many years.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Yonela Diko, spokesperson for Minister Sisulu.

The law is clear… you can’t arbitrarily evict people illegally occupying land… When people come to invade land, law enforcement has the right to stop the invasion, lockdown or no lockdown. It’s when people have managed to stay… you need a court order to evict them. Yonela Diko, spokesperson - Minister Lindiwe Sisulu

There’s a sense of orchestration… People are taking advantage of [evictions being prohibited under lockdown] … Yonela Diko, spokesperson - Minister Lindiwe Sisulu

There seems to be a trust deficit between the City of Cape Town and people who live in poor communities… people are burning things and looting stores… like cowboys, they remove people without consulting communities… That’s not how you govern! … Maybe they are overwhelmed… Yonela Diko, spokesperson - Minister Lindiwe Sisulu

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Cape Town seems overwhelmed by land invasions. That’s not how you govern!'