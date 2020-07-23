20°C / 22°C
2 Santaco taxi drivers shot dead in Pretoria

The motive behind the attack was not yet known but Santaco said that it was looking into suspicions that it was related to ongoing taxi violence.

57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) on Thursday morning confirmed that two of its members were shot dead in Marabastad, Pretoria.

The details surrounding the shooting are still sketchy, but police are on the scene.

The motive behind the attack was not yet known but Santaco said that it was looking into suspicions that it was related to ongoing taxi violence.

Spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa: "We don't know the motive behind the shooting but it's believed that the matter relates to past incidents. There are people on the ground trying to determine the root cause and how this led to the shooting."

