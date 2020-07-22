V&A Waterfront first SA tourist attraction to get global safety & hygiene stamp

The World Travel and Tourism Council came up with the idea of the safe travels stamp.

CAPE TOWN - The V&A Waterfront has become the first tourist attraction in the country to be awarded what’s called a “global safety and hygiene stamp.”

The World Travel and Tourism Council came up with the idea of the safe travels stamp.

V&A Waterfront spokesperson Donald Kau explains: “This is the world’s first-ever global safety and hygiene stamp for travel and tourism. It is designed to address COVID-19 and similar outbreaks. It’s awarded only after all hygiene protocols have been implemented.”

He said the Waterfront had implemented a host of measures to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at the attraction.

“We’ve modified the ventilation system to take advantage of natural ventilation, we have digital vouchers for shopping, we’ve made the parking payment system contactless and we’ve introduced an online shopping click and collect drive through collection.”

Stellenbosch recently became the first destination in South Africa to be awarded the prestigious safe travels stamp.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.