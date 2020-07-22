Tshwane’s A Re Yeng bus services suspended due to Samwu protest

The city said the decision was taken for safety reasons to protect drivers and commuters as well as its assets.

JOHANNESBURG - Bus commuters were left stranded in Tshwane on Wednesday morning after the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality suspended its A Re Yeng bus services due to a protest by members of the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu).

It was not clear when operations would resume again.

