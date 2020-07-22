20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

‘The end of a generational history’: Sadness as Andrew Mlangeni is mourned

After the news of the death of the last remaining Rivonia Trialist and Isithwalandwe Seaparankwe, Andrew Mlangeni, people have remembered him as a family man and freedom fighter.

FILE: Anti-Apartheid campaigner and former political prisoner Andrew Mlangeni at an event in Cannes. Picture: AFP
FILE: Anti-Apartheid campaigner and former political prisoner Andrew Mlangeni at an event in Cannes. Picture: AFP
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – After the news of the death of the last remaining Rivonia Trialist and Isithwalandwe Seaparankwe, Andrew Mokete Mlangeni, people have remembered him as a family man and freedom fighter.

Mlangeni was the only man still alive from the group of political activitsts who were in the dock in the Rivonia Trial after the death in April of 87-year-old Denis Goldberg, who was the only white member of the group.

He spent more than 20 years on Robben Island after his conviction at the Rivonia Treason Trial in 1964.

In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he had learnt "with deep sadness of the passing away overnight" of Mlangeni.

People shared their grief and sadness at his passing on social media:

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA