‘The end of a generational history’: Sadness as Andrew Mlangeni is mourned

After the news of the death of the last remaining Rivonia Trialist and Isithwalandwe Seaparankwe, Andrew Mlangeni, people have remembered him as a family man and freedom fighter.

JOHANNESBURG – After the news of the death of the last remaining Rivonia Trialist and Isithwalandwe Seaparankwe, Andrew Mokete Mlangeni, people have remembered him as a family man and freedom fighter.

Mlangeni was the only man still alive from the group of political activitsts who were in the dock in the Rivonia Trial after the death in April of 87-year-old Denis Goldberg, who was the only white member of the group.

He spent more than 20 years on Robben Island after his conviction at the Rivonia Treason Trial in 1964.

In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he had learnt "with deep sadness of the passing away overnight" of Mlangeni.

People shared their grief and sadness at his passing on social media:

The passing of Andrew Mekete Mlangeni signifies the end of a generational history and places our future squarely in our hands. Until recently, we were able to sit at Bab’ Mlangeni’s feet and draw on his wealth of wisdom and his unfailing commitment to a better life for all. pic.twitter.com/dZkFLPzh9f — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) July 22, 2020

Hamba Kahle Mkhonto, the last of the golden generation has passed on. How we need the wisdom of our elders during these times. #AndrewMlangeni pic.twitter.com/kbMOBfbgf3 — Muhammad Choonara (@muhammad_c) July 22, 2020

The @MYANC ‘A-Team’ has now reunited in the heavens. The passing on of Bab Andrew Mlangeni reunites the Rivionia Trialists who were incarcerated by a Racist Regime that oppressed black people. Lala Ngoxolo Bab Mlangeni. pic.twitter.com/lKfHU9YDzu — #TheLordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) July 22, 2020

Rest In Peace Bab Andrew Mlangeni . Bekudala uzabalaza. Thank you for your contribution to the struggle that gave us political freedom. In your shoulders we stand and may your legacy inspire us to fight for economic freedom. Rest Socolo, Dlamini, Nkosi 🖤💚💛 pic.twitter.com/HvnZbYE3mr — Zinhle (@NhlenhleKhumalo) July 22, 2020

#RIPAndrewMlangeni #AndrewMlangeni

“I did not go to prison for 26 years for people to steal from the poor”



Rest In Revolutionary Peace Tata Andrew Mlangeni pic.twitter.com/BDs9LTje54 — Siseko ✊🏾🇿🇦 (@Siseko_Soga) July 22, 2020

Andrew Mlangeni - the last of the Rivonia trialists - is no more. A human being of incredible commitment and dignity. May he forever Rest In Peace. He made a magnificent contribution to his country and humanity. Thank you and Rest well Tata Mlangeni. 🙏🏿 — Adam Habib (@AdHabb) July 22, 2020

The news of Baba Andrew Mlangeni’s passing this morning has brought the end to the Rivonia Trialists. They are now all gone. May his soul rest in perfect and eternal peace. Seaparankwe, Isitwalandwe ✊🏾 #RIPAndrewMlangeni pic.twitter.com/wmbip0PHdF — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) July 22, 2020

We are saddened to hear of the passing of the last remaining Rivonia Trialists Andrew Mlangeni.



May his soul rest in eternal peace.



Hamba Kahle Qhawe! pic.twitter.com/cvYBBwKEBU — Kathrada Foundation (@KathradaFound) July 22, 2020

Lala Ngoxolo Nkokheli yethu! You were a leading light to South Africa and we all can express gratitude for the incredible life you lived and sacrificed for our freedom. #andrewmlangeni pic.twitter.com/jcYRMgmT7r — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) July 22, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.