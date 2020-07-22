Sharing of cigarettes jumped 430% during lockdown, study finds

Director of the research unit on the economics of excisable products at UCT, Corné van Walbeek, said that before the lockdown 82% of respondents indicated that they never shared an individual cigarette with other people.

CAPE TOWN - The number of smokers who regularly share cigarettes has increased by 430% during the COVID-19 lockdown.

That's according to an online study from the University of Cape Town. Researchers conducted an online study on smoking habits.

In March, government banned the sale of tobacco products.

Over 22,000 people participated in the survey conducted between 4 and 19 June.

Director of the research unit on the economics of excisable products at UCT, Corné van Walbeek, said that before the lockdown 82% of respondents indicated that they never shared an individual cigarette with other people.

But it seems the lockdown has changed things.

"We asked the question 'have you ever shared cigarettes?' and 'if you did, what was your intensity of sharing cigarettes?' What we found really quite dramatic was that the percentage of people who shared very regularly then went from just less than 2% to about 10%, which is a 430% increase."

He said that most people were able to purchase cigarettes through friends and family, spaza shops, street vendors and WhatsApp groups.

Walbeek added that they found that the average price of cigarettes had increased by nearly 250% compared to pre-lockdown levels.

"Ninety-three percent of continuing smokers were able to purchase cigarettes during lockdown a number of people of course have quit and the main reason why they've quit is because of the price not because they felt this year was the honourbale and socially appropriate thing to do - 57% indicated that the price was driving them to want to quit smoking."

He added that this report would be sent to government as well.

"We are in fact sending the letters and the report to each member of the NCC and we hope that the president and the NCC members will read it and it will inform the decision. It's not for us to make the final decision, we are there to inform and hope that we are doing our best."

