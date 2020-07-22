'People want to come back to gym,' say SA gym execs

Two of the country's gym brands Planet Fitness and Virgin Active said they were ready to reopen while adhering to strict health protocols.

JOHANNESBURG - The gym and fitness industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 lockdown regulations and the sector remains closed under lockdown Level 3.

Two of the country's gym brands Planet Fitness and Virgin Active said that they were ready to reopen while adhering to strict health protocols.

702's Bongani Bingwa spoke to Planet Fitness chief executive officer Manny Rivera and Virgin Active commercial director Tsholo Kubheka to give more insight on the matter.

"Virgin Active has decided to embark on temporary lay-offs of the staff where we have honoured to pay them 25% of their salaries while the business is not operation," said Kubheka.

"The bottom line is that people want to come back to gym and people are flocking back to gyms all over the world, said Rivera.

"The protocols that we are putting in place are based on the best practices around the world. The reality is that people want to come back to the gym and build up their immunity system."

LISTEN: The state of gyms under COVID-19

