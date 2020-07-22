NW top cop condemns murder of Vryburg teacher, promises to arrest suspect

Beauty Seamisang's body was discovered after she failed to report for duty. Police said that it appeared that she was stranged with a rope.

JOHANNESBURG - North West police are searching for suspects after yet another teacher was killed at her house in the province, this time just outside Vryburg.

The police's Amanda Funani: "No arrests have been made at this stage. The provincial commissioner of the North West, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena condemned the incident and indicated that the police would work hard to ensure that the suspect is apprehended."

This is a third such attack on women in the province in recent weeks.

At the beginning of the month, a 25-year-old teacher was found strangled in her bed in Magong Village outside Rustenburg.

In another crime, a female police officer was killed in her home in Orkney.

