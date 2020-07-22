NCOP approves the Division of Revenue Amendment Bill

The Bill was tabled by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni when he unveiled the Adjustment Budget last month, and was given the green light by the National Assembly last week.

CAPE TOWN – The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) has approved the Division of Revenue Amendment Bill.

The Bill was tabled by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni when he unveiled the Adjustment Budget last month, on 24 June, and was given the green light by the National Assembly last week on 15 July.

All the provinces supported the Division of Revenue Amendment Bill, with the exception of the Western Cape, where the Democratic Alliance governs.

The Bill dictates how national revenue is to be split between the national, provincial and local spheres of government. The previous act had to be amended in order to take into account the reallocation of funding in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its demands on the public purse.

Wednesday’s sitting of the NCOP began with a moment of silence called to honour the memory of the late African National Congress veteran Andrew Mangeni, the last surviving Rivonia trialist, who has died aged 95.

