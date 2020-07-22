National Health Dept not taking over E Cape amid COVID-19 concerns

Zweli Mkhize has returned to the province on another oversight visit to monitor its response to COVID-19 and said according his assessment, there had not been a total breakdown in the running of the health department in that province.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the national Health Department would not be taking over the administration of the Eastern Cape department of health, despite recommendations from members of Parliament.



The Eastern Cape has been flagged by the minister as a province of serious concern, along with KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Western Cape.

“You only take over when you get to a point where there’s a whole breakdown of the management and there’s reluctance of following the director’s instructions.”

The province's health systems have been stretched and overburdened by the increasing number of COVID-19 infections.

At least 66,000 residents in the Eastern Cape have contracted COVID-19, while 945 people have lost their battle against the disease.

