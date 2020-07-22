Mnangagwa declares curfew in Zimbabwe as COVID-19 cases rise

In a speech to the nation on Tuesday evening, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said that social, religious, and political gatherings remained banned.

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa said that from Wednesday security forces should enforce a dusk to dawn curfew in Zimbabwe as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

In a speech to the nation on Tuesday evening, Mnangagwa said that social, religious, and political gatherings remained banned. He said that for the first-time, local transmissions of COVID-19 were now exceeding imported ones.

Lockdown restrictions were massively eased in Zimbabwe since the first lockdown imposed on 30 March. In addition to the dusk-to-dawn curfew, businesses would now have to close by 3pm and inter-city travel remained banned.

A growing number of businesses had announced the closure of some of their branches as workers reported contracting the coronavirus. But these latest lockdown measures will be a concern to many in the country as it was not clear how long they will last.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.