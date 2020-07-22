Andrew Mlangeni will be missed by neighbours in Dube community

Neighbours, friends and family of the struggle stalwart went to his Dube home in Soweto to pay their last respects.

JOHANNESBURG – The family of struggle veteran and the remaining Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni have admired his love for the community.

Mlangeni died at the One Military Hospital in Thaba Tshwane on Wednesday morning after a lengthy illness. He was 95.

Mlangeni’s family welcomed members of the community who came to comfort them.

His nephew, Billy said his uncle would be sorely missed by the community.

He said the family and the entire nation had lost a gem.

Billy said Mlangeni would try to celebrate the birthdays of pensioners around Dube with them.

Mlangeni’s nephew said his uncle was also an active member of the community who would actively participate in fighting problems faced by the people of Dube, such as electricity supply.

