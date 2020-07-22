MK council calls on ANC, society to follow in footsteps of Andrew Mlangeni

The council said Andrew Mlangeni had died at a time when the economy was on the brink of collapse due to state corruption and the global economic crises which had been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG – The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) National Council said while Andrew Mlangeni was never shy to call out those who wronged the African National Congress (ANC), he left the party in a precarious state of disunity.

Mlangeni died early on Wednesday morning, after being admitted to the One Military hospital on Tuesday.



The MK council hailed him for his immense contribution to the ANC during the fight against the racist apartheid regime but, it said, the movement now needed to desperately renew, rebuild and reunite itself.

The council said the late stalwart always called for unity. Its spokesperson Greg Nthatisi said: “It a clarion call for all the membership of the movement and society to learn all the best lessons.”

Nthatisi said Mlangeni maintained his morality to defend the ANC even from its own.

“Nate Mlangeni would never stop at anything to attend to any call out misdemeanours or corruption by any member of the organisation, irrespective of the position that person occupied.”

It has called upon all to unite behind the principles that Mlangeni selflessly fought for – such as never standing back from making uncomfortable decisions for the benefit of society.

