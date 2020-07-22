'Ill' Deputy President Mabuza bows out of Q&A in Parliament

David Mabuza was scheduled to appear in the NCOP on Thursday, 24 July, and in the National Assembly the following week, on 30 July.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza said he was ill and would not be able to answer questions in the National Council of Provinces and the National Assembly this month.

Mabuza was scheduled to appear in the NCOP on Thursday, 24 July, and in the National Assembly the following week, on 30 July.

In a statement, Parliament said that both National Assembly Speaker, Thandi Modise, and NCOP chairperson, Amos Masondo, had received an apology from the deputy president.

It said that Mabuza informed them he would not be able to honour his scheduled appearances in both houses of Parliament, due to ill health.

The statement did not indicate the nature of the deputy president’s health issues.

It said Mabuza had undertaken to make himself available to answer questions in both houses once he had fully recovered.

Parliament’s presiding officers have wished Mabuza a speedy recovery.

