'He was my everything': Sello Mlangeni on his father Andrew's passing

The last of the Rivonia Trialists passed away overnight just hours after being admitted to the 1 Military Hospital in Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG – Anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni’s son Sello on Wednesday said that he was in a state of shock after the death of his father.

His son said that when he last saw his father on Friday he was a “bit weak”, but everyone was full of hope that he would feel better soon.

Mlangeni had recently celebrated his 95th birthday. He spent more than 20 years on Robben Island after his conviction at the Rivonia Treason Trial in 1964.

Sello said that his father’s admission to hospital was only supposed to be a check-up.

“When we last saw him, he was fine and we thought he was going to come back. He said he had a problem with his stomach and he went to hospital for a check-up,” Sello said.

He said that the struggle veteran and long-standing African National Congress (ANC) member was more than just his father.

“He was a comrade and more of a brother to me. He was my everything,” he said.

Sello also said his father was a man of great integrity.

“He believed in the true liberation of his people and was a man of great integrity,” he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed deep sadness after learning that Mlangeni had died.

Ramaphosa offered his sincere condolences to the Mlangeni family as well as the friends, comrades, and associates of the struggle hero countrywide and internationally.

“The passing of Andrew Mekete Mlangeni signifies the end of a generational history and places our future squarely in our hands. Until recently, we were able to sit at Bab’ Mlangeni’s feet and draw on his wealth of wisdom and his unfailing commitment – even at his very advanced age – to a better life for all South Africans,” Ramaphosa said.

