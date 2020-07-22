Govt takes action against Ceres farmer for COVID-19 non-compliance

Labour inspectors visited a farm outside Ceres to check its compliance with COVID-19 regulations and discovered 160 workers had arrived from the Eastern Cape to take up employment at the farm and its packhouse.

CAPE TOWN - A Ceres farmer is in hot water for transporting workers from the Eastern Cape to the Western Cape.

The Department of Employment and Labour on Tuesday laid charges against him.

Labour inspectors earlier this week visited a farm outside Ceres to check its compliance with COVID-19 regulations.

Upon their arrival, they discovered 160 workers had arrived in Ceres to take up employment at the farm and its packhouse.

The workers arrived at the Langrivier Farm on Friday night after being collected by a taxi contractor on behalf of the farm owner.

The inspectorate found there were no contracts of employment concluded with the workers in the Eastern Cape and no proper health screening was conducted before their departure.

Further inspection also revealed the employer had no COVID-19 risk assessment in place and the workplace was not adequately socially distanced.

There was a lack of sanitation and poor application of protective clothing.

The farmer has been issued a notice, which prohibits him from continuing operations on the farm as well as at the packhouse, until a proper risk assessment is provided and he is able to present evidence that shows compliance with COVID-19 regulations.

