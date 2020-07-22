Golden Arrow bus petrol-bombed in Mfuleni

The bus company's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said that the driver escaped unharmed.

CAPE TOWN - A bus has been petrol-bombed in Mfuleni.

Golden Arrow confirmed that the vehicle was torched just after 6am on Wednesday morning.

The bus company's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said that the driver escaped unharmed.

"A bus was ambushed by unknown perpetrators and petrol-bombed. The bus is completely gutted. No passengers were on board at the time but our driver is suffering from shock. This act of brazen violence cannot be tolerated and we urge anyone with any information to please come forward."

It's unclear why the bus was attacked.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.