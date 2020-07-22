Gauteng taxi rank marshals, managers to receive monthly stipends - MEC Mamabolo

Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo said taxi rank marshals will receive R3,500 and taxi rank managers R5,000 per month.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Transport Department on Tuesday said that it would be providing taxi operators with a monthly stipend from next month.

Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo made the announcement at the Bosman taxi rank in Tshwane, where he launched the COVID-19 taxi rank support committee.

The MEC said that the allowance would be equivalent to a living wage to support taxi managers and marshals.

This is on top of the R1.1 billion that government has already offered the industry in COVID-19 relief funding.

Mamabolo said that the funds were already set aside at the beginning of the year to support the industry.

“We will be giving the taxi rank marshals a stipend equal to a living wage, R3,500 per month, and R5,000 to the taxi rank managers. Obviously, as government we don’t have money, but we’ve had to find money to work with and support the taxi industry,” Mamabolo said.

He said they were compensating the industry for their efforts in enforcing public transport regulations at taxi ranks across the province.

Just this month, the sector increased taxi fares due to the economic impact of the hard lockdown, and the industry was also permitted by government to load at full capacity for short trips, with many calling for the decision to be revised.

