Fifa gives Safa permission to extend season beyond August

The local season was meant to restart on 18 July but Safa had amended that to 1 August to allow match officials to adequately prepare.

JOHANNESBURG - World football governing body Fifa has advised the South African Football Association (Safa) that they will be allowed to extend the completion of the PSL season in terms of the Transfer Management System (TMS).

The local season was meant to restart on 18 July but Safa had amended that to 1 August to allow match officials to adequately prepare.

The PSL had stated that they wanted to finish the current campaign by the end of August and that they would need at least six weeks to complete the remaining matches.

Safa released a statement on Wednesday explaining their interaction with Fifa.

“Fifa has given Safa the mandate to amend the start of the PSL next season (2020/2021) and this may require the association to amend the registration periods provided in the TMS,” the statement read.

“Part of the letter from Fifa to Safa reads: “As such, the association concerned should extend the end date of the of the ongoing season in the TMS, to reflect the match schedule. This may also require the association to amend the registration periods provided in the TMS.”

Safa CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe, said that match officials would be ready for the resumption of the current campaign.

“We are glad with the clarification we got from Fifa and we have already started preparation of the referees. They will arrive at the camp in batches and I want to assure everyone that the match officials will be ready, come 1 August 2020 when the PSL kicks off,” said Motlanthe.

Clubs have already returned to training in preparation for next month.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.