Female KZN magistrate suspended in wake of lenient sentences for rapists

Kholeka Bodlani has made headlines in recent months over her handling of rape cases, with critics calling her judgement severely impaired.

JOHANNESBURG - A KwaZulu-Natal magistrate who handed out shockingly lenient sentences to rapists has now been suspended.

Kholeka Bodlani has made headlines in recent months over her handling of rape cases, with critics calling her judgment severely impaired.

In one of her latest cases, she imposed only a suspended sentence on a man who had sexually assaulted a six-year-old girl.

At the time, she said that the child had shown no obvious signs of trauma.

Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery: "She has now been suspended by the minister pending the completion of an investigation against her. In this case, they were investigating the judgments, they've also been investigating other matters, so it hasn't just been limited to that."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.