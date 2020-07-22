EC scooters project: Provincial Health Dept denies paying R10mn

The province was back in Parliament on Wednesday, where it again defended its use of makeshift scooter ambulances in the mostly rural province.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Health Department has denied paying a cent for the controversial medical scooters project valued at R10 million.

The province was back in Parliament on Wednesday, where it again defended its use of makeshift scooter ambulances in the mostly rural province.

They appeared before a joint meeting of the National Assembly and NCOP health committees.

Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, who has come under fire for the project, said the scooters were useful in the provision of primary healthcare.

She said the department was willing to open its books and account for any funds spent.

“I know books can be checked. We have not paid out any money until the premier gets on board in terms of the announcement on the use of the scooters.”

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize noted that the Eastern Cape had several problems and would be monitored closely.

