Delft liquor store looted, law enforcement vehicles stoned

CAPE TOWN - A group of people in Delft looted a liquor store, shops and ATMs in the area.

According to the City of Cape Town's law enforcement, a large crowd attacked the outlet on Tuesday. In a video, a number of people are seen trying to open the door by force at the store.

Last week, a liquor store in Bothasig was also burgled.

The city's Wayne Dyason: "City law enforcement responded to a looting incident at a liquor store in Delft main road. When the officers arrived on the scene, eight members of the public were found inside the store."

He added that officers' vehicles were also stoned. No injuries were reported.

