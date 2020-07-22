Calls for amendment to Ipid Act that allows MPs to interview top job nominees

CAPE TOWN – Members of Parliament (MPs) want the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) Act to be amended to give them a greater say in selecting its head.

This comes after Police Minister Bheki Cele nominated Jennifer Ntlatseng as the new boss for the police watchdog.

A report supporting Ntlatseng’s nomination by Cele was adopted by the police portfolio committee at its meeting on Wednesday.

While members of the police committee have accepted Ntlatseng’s nomination, they want to play a greater role in future nominations.

Currently the Ipid Act allows the Minister of Police to nominate a candidate to head Ipid, which is then presented to Parliament for rubber stamping.

Committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson said the Act did not allow MPs to do interviews.

“The committee unanimously agreed that the Ipid Act must be amended. The Ipid Act should be amended to particularly look at the manner in which the Ipid head is appointed. Currently, the Act doesn’t allow the committee to do the interview.”

It won’t be the first amendment to the Ipid Act.

Parliament last year adopted the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Amendment Bill, which deals with the process of the removal of the head of Ipid. It stemmed from a Constitutional Court judgment that strengthened the independence of Ipid.

