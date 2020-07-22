Bloemfontein psychiatric hospital workers protest 'poor' COVID-19 measures

They said employees who had tested positive for the coronavirus were forced to report for duty, risking their lives and those of their co-workers.

JOHANNESBURG - The Free State Department of Health on Tuesday said that it would continue to meet with unions representing workers at the provincial psychiatric hospital in Bloemfontein.

This after workers went on strike accusing the department of ignoring COVID-19 protocols. They said that employees who had tested positive for the coronavirus were forced to report for duty, risking their lives and those of their co-workers.

Health services were disrupted at the psychiatric hospital in Bloemfontein after workers refused to work. The employees included nurses and general workers.

They are claiming that they are being targeted if they complain about working conditions and accused management of violating safety protocols.

The Health Department’s spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said that they had several meetings with workers’ representatives.

“Because we realised that what stemmed from the grievances of the workers, was a misinterpretation of the guidelines and understanding of them. Management did produce evidence of people being trained, but we realised that there is an expectation of the personal protective equipment that sometimes is seen on TV,” Mvambi said.

Nineteen staff members and 15 patients tested positive for COVID-19. Unions warned that the numbers were expected to rise because management was not following safety protocols.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.