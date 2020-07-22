Bail denied for Andile Mbuthu's alleged killers

Andile Mbuthu was kidnapped and assaulted in April, after being accused of stealing alcohol from a tavern in northern Durban.

DURBAN – Six men accused of killing a 16-year-old Durban matric pupil were denied bail in the Verulam Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The suspects allegedly burnt his body before tossing it into a river.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Natasha Kara said: “All of the accused in the Andile Mbuthu murder appeared in the Verulam Magistrates Court for judgment in the bail application. The court refused bail for all of the accused and the matter has been postponed to 17 August for further investigations.”

The seventh accused in the matter, a 16-year-old, abandoned his bail application in May and remains in police custody.

