Attacks on EMS, govt infrastructure are politically motivated: WC Govt

A Dial-A-Ride vehicle was stoned, injuring passengers; a refuse removal truck was set alight; firefighters responding to a fire in Khayelitsha were stoned; and on Wednesday morning, a Golden Arrow bus was petrol bombed in Mfuleni.

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape government believes a series of protests and attacks on Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel are politically motivated.

There have been several instances of looting attacks and land invasions across the City of Cape Town in recent days.

Over the past few days four EMS teams have come under attack, including one team that was transporting a patient in an ambulance.

In recent weeks, the City’s Community Services and Health Directorate has borne the brunt of vandalism and malicious damage to property that have accompanied violent protests. This has resulted in damage amounting to millions of rand.



Read more: https://t.co/HCnu05i7iU pic.twitter.com/YxPEcW3iGd — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) July 22, 2020

This week also saw Eskom withdraw services to parts of Khayelitsha and Mfuleni after its staff were attacked.

A Dial-A-Ride vehicle was stoned, injuring passengers; a refuse removal truck was set alight; firefighters responding to a fire in Khayelitsha were stoned; and on Wednesday morning, a Golden Arrow bus was petrol bombed in Mfuleni.

Last year EMS attacks stood at 30 and for the period of 1 January to 22 July 2020, there've been 36 attacks.

The Western Cape Community Safety Department believes these attacks are politically motivated.

Spokesperson Cayla Murray said: “Smaller groups of inciters are leading these protests and pretending to speak for the masses. In doing so, they are preying on the plight of the most vulnerable in our society, who will suffer the consequences of the infrastructure and services lost due to protest action.”

The department is calling on the South African Police Service and the South African National Defence Force to play a more proactive role in responding to these attacks.

The police have deployed extra resources to hotspot areas.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.