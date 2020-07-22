Andrew Mlangeni: Freedom fighter & family man

The African National Congress (ANC) veteran passed away in hospital on Tuesday night. EWN profiles Andrew Mlangeni, who was the last remaining Rivonia Trialist.

JOHANNESBURG - A freedom fighter, a people’s person and a devoted family man.

Andrew Mlangeni was born on 6 June 1925.

Several biographies cite his place of birth as Prospect Town in Soweto but this is not the case.

The African National Congress (ANC) veteran and last remaining Rivonia Trialist only arrived in Johannesburg in 1940, with his twin sister.

"People who were very active in the ANC, when they got arrested, the National Party government banished them to the places where they were born. For me, to prevent being banished to the Free State, I said that I was born in Prospect Township. They could never send me back to Prospect Township because it was no longer there."

But his political activity declined after he married his beloved June, who passed away six months after their 50th anniversary in December 2000.

Together they had five children.

In 1952, Mlangeni was introduced to the late Nelson Mandela.

In 1954, he became a member of the ANC and by 1956 he was appointed the party’s Soweto regional secretary.

"Mandela used to say to us on Robben Island: 'Comrade Andrew, you know what? You were the first person that I recruited into the ANC.' I didn't want to believe him and said: 'Well, if you say so.' I can't deny him."

In 1961, he was sent outside the country for military training, and when he returned two years later, he was arrested.

Mlangeni expected a six-year sentence but little did he know it would be 27 years until he saw his home again.

In the dead of night, behind the bars of Cell 5, Mlangeni often wondered if the long separation from his family was at all worth it.

In 1989, when his application to attend the funeral of his twin sister was rejected, he again wondered if he did the right thing.

"I knew how my wife was suffering, how she was persecuted by the police."

After several negotiations and with the walls closing in on the apartheid government, the stalwart was finally a free man.

"When she came out, she shouted: 'Papa! Papa! Papa!' and started to cry. When we made it to the house, she told her mother and everyone woke up."

After his release, Mlangeni remained faithful to the political organisation he had devoted his life to.

He served as ANC MP from 1994 to 1999.

But in his final years, he was vocal about his displeasure with the party and blamed much of its problems on former President Jacob Zuma’s leadership.

Ask anyone about Andrew Mlangeni and you will get the same pretty colourful adjectives.

After all, this is the man who at his 93rd birthday celebration shared some pearls of wisdom, saying that at his age he had earned the right to speak his mind.

