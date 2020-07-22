Andile Mbuthu murder: Bail decision for suspects due today

Mbuthu was kidnapped and assaulted in April after being accused of stealing alcohol from a tavern in the oThongathi area, north of Durban.

DURBAN - The bail application judgment of the six men accused of killing a 16-year-old matric pupil from Durban is expected to be delivered in the Verulam Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Andile Mbuthu was kidnapped and assaulted in April after being accused of stealing alcohol from a tavern in the oThongathi area, north of Durban.

The matter was postponed last Tuesday after the court was temporarily closed when several officials tested positive for COVID-19.

The suspects in the Mbuthu murder case allegedly burnt his body before putting it into a bag and tossing it into a river.

The alleged mastermind behind the attack is 28-year-old Mlungisi Thabethe, whose family owns the tavern in which Mbuthu was alleged to have stolen alcohol.

Mbuthu and Thabethe were cousins.

It’s understood that the five other suspects worked for Thabethe, whose business interests include a carwash and taxi business.

The State is opposing bail. The seventh accused in the matter – a 16-year-old juvenile - abandoned his bail application in May and remains in police custody.

