ANC confirms struggle veteran Andrew Mlangeni hospitalised

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) on Tuesday evening wished Andrew Mlangeni a speedy recovery after the struggle stalwart was admitted to hospital.

The governing party has not yet divulged the reason for his hospitalisation.

Mlangeni is the last remaining Rivonia Trialist and recently celebrated his 95th birthday. He spent more than 20 years on Robben Island after his conviction at the Rivonia Treason Trial in 1964.

“The ANC continues to draw inspiration from him and his generation for their unwavering and steadfast commitment to the liberation of the country,” said ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe in a statement.

“This stalwart and veteran of our liberation struggle continues to play an important role in the renewal and rebuilding of our movement. He serves as our conscience and fountain of wisdom as we continue to navigate the many challenges that confront our movement and nation.”

