'A giant who opposed injustice': Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation laud Mlangeni

The African National Congress veteran died overnight after having been admitted to One Military Hospital in Pretoria.

CAPE TOWN - The Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation has added its voice to the chorus of tributes that have poured in for struggle icon Andrew Mlangeni.

The African National Congress (ANC) veteran died overnight after having been admitted to One Military Hospital in Pretoria.

He was the last of the Rivonia trialists and received many awards for his fight against the apartheid government.

“A giant who opposed injustice to his dying day,” is how the Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation described the late Mlangeni.

The foundation said Mlangeni, who celebrated his 95th birthday last month, was a principled and modest man who returned to live in his home in Dube in Soweto after more than 20 years of incarceration.

The foundation said his passing sounded the last post on a courageous generation of South Africans who forfeited their freedom, family lives, careers and health, so that South Africans could be free.

It's called on the younger generation to pick up the heavy baton they carried and complete the journey to equal justice for all.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.