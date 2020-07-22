20°C / 22°C
195 more South Africans succumb to COVID-19

The latest deaths have pushed the country's national toll to 5,368.

Healthcare workers at the bedside of a patient admitted to the Nasrec field hospital in Gauteng during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: @BandileMasuku/Twitter
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and ninety-five more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

The latest deaths have pushed the country's national toll to 5,368.

For a second day now, fewer infections have been picked up over the last 24-hour cycle with 8,170 positive tests.

Of the more than 381,000 cases, just over 208,000 people have recovered from the virus so far.

