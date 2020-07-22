195 more South Africans succumb to COVID-19

The latest deaths have pushed the country's national toll to 5,368.

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and ninety-five more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

The latest deaths have pushed the country's national toll to 5,368.

For a second day now, fewer infections have been picked up over the last 24-hour cycle with 8,170 positive tests.

Of the more than 381,000 cases, just over 208,000 people have recovered from the virus so far.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 381 798, the total number of deaths is 5 368 and the total number of recoveries is 208 144. pic.twitter.com/zNNjqb8dXy — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 21, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.