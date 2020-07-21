Zondo Commission adjourns after Linda Mti given more time for testimony

Former Department of Correctional Services Commissioner Linda Mti was expected to give insight into dodgy dealings involving corruption-accused facilities management company Bosasa and the state.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Department of Correctional Services Commissioner Linda Mti will not be appearing at the state capture commission of inquiry on Tuesday.

Mti was expected to give insight into dodgy dealings involving corruption-accused facilities management company Bosasa and the state.

However, his legal team told the state capture commission on Tuesday morning he was not given enough time to prepare. Mti’s lawyers said that their client was only told that he was expected to appear before the commission six days ago.

They argued that this was short notice.

Mti was expected to be the second Bosasa-related witness to testify before the commission this week after former Cabinet minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

Another witness, Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has been admitted to hospital with COVID-19.

At the same time, Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair filed an application to cross-examine Charl le Roux, who appeared earlier this month.

But evidence leader Advocate Viwe Notshe said that one of the two witnesses who were expected to make statements in that application was in quarantine due to COVID-19.

“We have a problem with one witness, but we are hoping that within seven days from now he should be available to have the statement commissioned,” Notshe said.

The state capture commission gave the undertaking to give Mti a new date by Friday, and proceedings were adjourned indefinitely.

