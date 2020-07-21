20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
Go

West Congo ebola cases up to 60, funerals a risk, says WHO

WHO emergencies expert Mike Ryan said another three cases were detected at the weekend, making a total of 56 confirmed and four probable infections in an outbreak announced last month in Congo’s Equateur province.

Graves with numbers of people who have died of Ebola. Picture: United Nations Photo.
Graves with numbers of people who have died of Ebola. Picture: United Nations Photo.
2 hours ago

GENEVA - Ebola cases in western Democratic Republic of Congo have risen to 60, with funerals a particular concern for disease spread, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday.

WHO emergencies expert Mike Ryan said another three cases were detected at the weekend, making a total of 56 confirmed and four probable infections in an outbreak announced last month in Congo’s Equateur province.

“The disease is active, not controlled,” Ryan told a virtual briefing from the UN agency’s headquarters in Geneva, noting burial practices as a worry.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Africa

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA