West Congo ebola cases up to 60, funerals a risk, says WHO

WHO emergencies expert Mike Ryan said another three cases were detected at the weekend, making a total of 56 confirmed and four probable infections in an outbreak announced last month in Congo’s Equateur province.

GENEVA - Ebola cases in western Democratic Republic of Congo have risen to 60, with funerals a particular concern for disease spread, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday.

WHO emergencies expert Mike Ryan said another three cases were detected at the weekend, making a total of 56 confirmed and four probable infections in an outbreak announced last month in Congo’s Equateur province.

“The disease is active, not controlled,” Ryan told a virtual briefing from the UN agency’s headquarters in Geneva, noting burial practices as a worry.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.