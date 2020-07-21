Tshwane’s EMS ambulances back in operation after suspension

The service was temporarily suspended earlier this month after the Gauteng Department of Health failed to renew the operating license.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Emergency Management Services (EMS) on Tuesday said that its ambulances were reinstated with immediate effect.

The service was temporarily suspended earlier this month after the Gauteng Department of Health failed to renew the operating license, leaving residents with limited medical assistance.

EMS’ Roland Hendricks said that the department was issued a temporary operating license that was valid until next year.

“We are resuming our services with immediate effect and all shifts will be operational. The issue has been resolved with the license temporarily at least until the end of March next year,” Hendricks said.



Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.