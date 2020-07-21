SAYC calls for more resources to help find missing Lunamandla Sithonga (12)

Lunamandla Sithonga (12) was last seen by her mother on 9 July as she boarded a school taxi in Khayelitsha to go to Eastville Primary School in Mitchells Plain.

CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha family is worried sick as there is still no sign of their child who went missing almost two weeks ago.

Lunamandla Sithonga (12) was last seen by her mother on 9 July as she boarded a school taxi in Khayelitsha to go to Eastville Primary School in Mitchells Plain.

Police said that the taxi driver said that he dropped the child off at the school gate but when he went to go collect her after school, she was nowhere to be found.

The school said that the young girl didn't attend school on that day and was marked as absent.

A search is continuing for Lunamandla Sithonga.

Members of the South African Youth Council in the Western Cape have recently joined a search party to help find the minor.

The organisation's Zuko Mndayi has called for more resources to be made available to help look for Lunamandla.

"It can't be that only SAPS dog unit is deployed to search for her. There needs to be an investigation. The driver needs to be brought in for questioning and anyone who was last seen with the girl, even the school caretakers."

In response, the Western Cape SAPS said that the case had received the necessary attention and it was still under investigation.

Meanwhile, social workers have been sent to the child's family who've been affected and left deeply traumatised by her disappearance.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.