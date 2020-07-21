SAPS bosses investigating alleged non-compliance of COVID-19 regulations

Police union Popcru wants the South African Police Service (SAPS) and Correctional Services to take full responsibility for the increasing number of COVID-19 infections within the criminal justice cluster.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service (SAPS) said it was investigating allegations that some provincial commissioners and station commanders were not adhering to the Disaster Management Act as a matter of priority.

Police union Popcru wants SAPS and Correctional Services to take full responsibility for the increasing number of COVID-19 infections within the criminal justice cluster.

There are nearly 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases within the cluster and 101 deaths recorded at the last count.

Pocru said officers were risking their lives and the managers should be held responsible.

The union has threatened to institute criminal charges against station commanders and provincial commissioners, saying they were violating the Disaster Management Act.

The union said officers in the criminal justice cluster were forced to work in a risky environment which may compromise the already limited staff component.

Popcru’s Richard Mamabolo said members were forced to report for duty even though they were at risk of been infected with COVID-19.

“We have seen many station commanders ignoring these prescripts which have led to the infections. Some of those who have symptoms were not allowed to leave work.”

National police spokesperson Vish Naidoo has responded to the allegations.

“The South African Police Service top management has taken note and is reviewing the comments made by Popcru about the alleged non-compliance on COVID-19 in a very serious light.”

The latest figures of COVID-19 in the criminal justice cluster stands at 9,879 cases.

Correctional Services account for 3,907 infections, while there are 5,972 positive cases within the South African Police Service.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.