Sadtu hope Basic Education Dept makes decision on schools soon

Over the past few weeks, school staff and various communities have been protesting, calling on the government to close schools as infections rise.

CAPE TOWN - Teachers union Sadtu is adamant that schools should close again and it's hoping that the national Basic Education Department makes an informed decision soon.

The union said that they were still in talks with the department and other organisations on the options.

Sadtu said that in the Western Cape, it was particularly concerned about the high infection rate and that schools continued to open and close.

The union's Jonavon Rustin said that they were awaiting an announcement from the Basic Education Department but there's still no official date for this.

"We are receiving daily reports of infections at schools, so therefore we think its important for us to take a recess."

Rustin also said that while grades R, six, seven, 11, and 12 learners were back at schools, it was concerned that there were low numbers in classrooms in the province.

"Parents have opted not to send learners to school as they have fears over the virus and one has to take that into account so that we don't leave children behind in terms of their education."

He added that it was time to relook at the situation, to do an in-depth analysis and come back after the peak had subsided.

