RAF bracing for R15bn loss as lockdown worsens already dire financial situation

The RAF said that it had neglected its primary mandate to settle and investigate claims and had instead been attending to legal battles that cost billions of rand.

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Accident Fund (RAF) on Monday said that the COVID-19 national lockdown had worsened its already dire liquidity problems and it was bracing for a R15 billion loss in revenue for this financial year.

The RAF said it had neglected its primary mandate to settle and investigate claims and had instead been attending to legal battles that cost billions of rand.

The fund was implementing a new operating model over the next five years. It said that under the current model, it owed R17 billion to claimants.

The RAF said that the new operating model would focus on moving away from litigation and work towards finalising claims within 120 days and not five years as currently is the case.

“Over the years we have seen legal expenses grow from about R940 million in 2008 to about R10.6 billion in the current year,” said RAF acting CEO Collins Letsoalo.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.