Mokonyane denies Bosasa took her son to rehab on her request

The former Cabinet minister on Monday concluded her testimony at the state capture commission where she claimed her other son, who passed on, was persecuted by the media.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane on Monday said that Bosasa didn’t take her son to a rehabilitation programme because of her, but because he was picked up on the streets.

Mokonyane concluded her testimony at the state capture commission where she claimed that her other son, who passed on, was persecuted by the media.

She said that former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi was confusing her two sons, and that showed that he didn’t know her family.

Mokonyane answered to allegations by Agrizzi that she received money, food, alcohol, and help from the corruption-accused facilities management company.

Mokonyane wants to cross-examine Agrizzi and the commission’s chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, said that her legal team could file an application for leave to cross-examine.

But Mokonyane couldn’t hold back her tears as she recalled how her children suffered because of her being included in Agrizzi’s testimony.

“My son, who has passed on, had nothing to do with drugs, in fact, he had challenges of being persecuted by the media and being chased around just for him being an ordinary child and now being labeled as Nomvula’s son,” Mokonyane said.



She denied that she had any hand in her son being taken by Bosasa to rehabilitation.

“Chairperson, my son was part of a group of young people who were picked up on the streets of this country and taken into rehabilitation. They arranged to take him to a place away from drug lords and those that continued to use him. And that’s how Africa ended-up in rehab, and he in fact presented himself,” she said.

Mokonyane maintained that Agrizzi had never been to her house to deliver money, food, alcohol or to supervise security work as he claimed.

