Mantashe is in hospital for better medical care & monitoring - Presidency

The minister was hospitalised on Monday on the advice of his doctor while his wife Nolwandle Mantashe will continue to self-isolate.

JOHANNESBURG - Minerals Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has become the first high profile politician to be hospitalised after contracting COVID-19.

Mantashe was hospitalised on Monday on the advice of his doctor while his wife Nolwandle will continue to self-isolate.

The pair tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said that Mantashe was admitted after his doctor advised him to do so so that he could get better medical care.

Mantashe had been in self-isolation with his wife after they both tested positive for COVID-19.

Mthembu said that they were hoping for a speedy recovery.

“While Mr Mantashe is in hospital, Mrs Mantashe will continue to self-quarantine at their home,” he said.

Minister of Defense Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula also tested positive for the virus but has since recovered.

Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi is currently in self-isolation after also testing positive for the coronavirus.

